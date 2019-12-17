BCCI secretary to look into Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury episode - Report

cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback to India colours in the T20I series against West Indies has been ruled out from the ODI series. “Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced. A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly,” said an official mail from the BCCI.

This has brought the spotlight back on the National Cricket Academy, where Bhuvneshwar has been spending time on and off after the ICC World Cup to regain full fitness. A report in Times of India now states that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will look into the matter himself.

“He clearly wants to get to the bottom of everything at the NCA. Somebody needs to take a good look at how the country’s premier academy has been rotting at all levels,” Times of India quoted sources.

Bhuvneshwar’s injury is the latest in a series of episodes where the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has come under the scanner. A report in Indo-Asian News Service recently stated that the likes of Jaspreet Bumrah and Hardik Pandya had apparently decided to not go to the NCA for rehabilitation.

“There are individuals who have been hired on a permanent basis at the NCA without even having to undergo interviews for the job. Worse, those who went through interviews have been handed contracts. BCCI should look into the cases of individuals who have lied in their joining letters regarding conflict and have taken permanent jobs despite serious conflicts and are drawing fat salaries,” Times of India quoted a source.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to miss the crucial tour of New Zealand next year.