e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cricket / BCCI secretary to look into Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury episode - Report

BCCI secretary to look into Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury episode - Report

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback to India colours in the T20I series against West Indies has been ruled out from the ODI series.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar warms-up during a practice session ahead of the first T20 match against West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar warms-up during a practice session ahead of the first T20 match against West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.(PTI)
         

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback to India colours in the T20I series against West Indies has been ruled out from the ODI series. “Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced. A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly,” said an official mail from the BCCI.

This has brought the spotlight back on the National Cricket Academy, where Bhuvneshwar has been spending time on and off after the ICC World Cup to regain full fitness. A report in Times of India now states that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will look into the matter himself.

“He clearly wants to get to the bottom of everything at the NCA. Somebody needs to take a good look at how the country’s premier academy has been rotting at all levels,” Times of India quoted sources.

ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury opens Pandora’s Box; Bumrah and Hardik Pandya had refused to go to NCA

Bhuvneshwar’s injury is the latest in a series of episodes where the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has come under the scanner. A report in Indo-Asian News Service recently stated that the likes of Jaspreet Bumrah and Hardik Pandya had apparently decided to not go to the NCA for rehabilitation.

“There are individuals who have been hired on a permanent basis at the NCA without even having to undergo interviews for the job. Worse, those who went through interviews have been handed contracts. BCCI should look into the cases of individuals who have lied in their joining letters regarding conflict and have taken permanent jobs despite serious conflicts and are drawing fat salaries,” Times of India quoted a source.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to miss the crucial tour of New Zealand next year.

tags
top news
High courts can set up enquiry panels: SC on action against CAA protesters
High courts can set up enquiry panels: SC on action against CAA protesters
‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
In Citizenship Act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
In Citizenship Act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
Realme India launches ‘Buds Air’, a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods
Realme India launches ‘Buds Air’, a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods
Skoda to launch rival to Creta SUV in India by 2021
Skoda to launch rival to Creta SUV in India by 2021
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news