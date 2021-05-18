Home / Cricket / BCCI SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup
File Image of the BCCI logo(Cricket Australia)
BCCI SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup

BCCI has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) to be conducted virtually on May 29 with an eye on the ICC meeting to be held on June 1.
PTI |
MAY 18, 2021

The BCCI has called for a Special General Meeting on May 29 to discuss the upcoming cricket season in India, including the T20 World Cup scheduled in October-November.

The notice sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah for the meeting stated there will be a "discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India".

Serious doubts have emerged over the hosting of the T20 Word Cup in India with the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the country.

The SGM has been scheduled ahead of the ICC meeting on June 1 when the game's governing body is likely to decide on the staging of the competition.

The ICC is expected to take a call depending on the COVID situation in India, which is grim at the moment.

The UAE has emerged as the back up venue for the event after the IPL had to be suspended halfway following multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.

In its Apex Council meeting last month, the BCCI had shortlisted nine venues for the showpiece event and they were Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Domestic cricket will also be discussed in the SGM.

Story Saved
