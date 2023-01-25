BCCI shares priceless Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma moment with stunning two-word tweet after India captain's century vs NZ

Even until a few years months back, there were reports about rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, a rumor that had begun back in 2018. Both the stalwarts of the Indian cricket have repeatedly denied the rumour and so have the team management. However, on Tuesday, during the 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand in Indore, BCCI shared a priceless moment between Kohli and Rohit with an epic tweet, enough to shut the rumours again, as the post set internet ablaze.

It was a big day for Rohit, both as a batter and as a captain. With his terrific knock of 101 runs in his 212-run opening stand with fellow centurion Shubman Gill, Rohit ended his 509-day wait for an international ton. It was also his first century in the format after 1101 days.

Rohit was dismissed moments after his celebration on reaching the much-eluded triple-figure mark. On his way back to the dug-out, he was congratulated by Kohli, who was the next batsman in. They also shared a moment of laughter.

BCCI captured the moment and shared it on Twitter with the caption, "These Two."

Talking about the match, the two centuries helped India set a colossal target of 386 runs in Indore. In reply, barring Devon Conway, no other New Zealand batter could put up a fight against the Indian attack. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur picked three wickets each as Conway's 138-run knock went in vain in the tourists' 90-run defeat.

India hence scripted a 3-0 cleansweep and subsequently rose to the top of the ICC ODI rankings to take the numero uno spot

