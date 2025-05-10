BCCI shortlists three venues to host remainder of IPL 2025, Eden Gardens might not host final: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted three venues if the Indian government gives permission to resume the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in May itself. The 18th edition of the T20 tournament was suspended for one week on Friday owing to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The BCCI has shortlisted three venues to host the remainder of IPL 2025 in May(PTI)

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Indian cricket board has handpicked Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad to host the remaining 16 matches of the IPL 2025 season, including the playoffs.

If this eventually happens, Eden Gardens might not host the IPL 2025 final as planned earlier. As per the original schedule, Eden Gardens was supposed to host Qualifier 2 and the Final, while Qualifier 1 and Eliminator were supposed to host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator.

However, the report does not state whether the BCCI has decided on a cut-off date to take a call on whether the tournament can resume if it were to take place in May.

The same report also states that the franchise officials were informally informed of this call by the BCCI on Friday. However, some franchise officials indicated that the remainder of the season could be played later in the year if the BCCI does not get a go-ahead from the government to resume the IPL 2025 season in May.

If the tournament has to happen in May itself then the biggest challenge for the Indian cricket board would be to bring back the overseas stars who have already started departing for their home countries.

As of now, there is no guarantee that all of the overseas stars will return to India if the tournament can start in May 2025.

How much tournament is remaining?

The IPL governing council decided to suspend the tournament due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. On Friday, the BCCI released an official statement, saying the IPL 2025 season has been suspended for one week, and the new schedule and venues will be announced soon.

A total of 57 matches have been completed in IPL 2025. The 58th match of the season was underway on Thursday between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) but it was later called off after 10.1 overs of play.

It is not known whether this match will be replayed or not when the tournament resumes later on.

There are 12 league matches remaining, apart from the four playoff games. The final was earlier supposed to take place on May 25, 2025.

If the board wants to resume the tournament in May, the decision needs to be made quickly, as the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa is supposed to start on June 11 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.