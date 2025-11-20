BCCI signs Asian Paints as official partner

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed Asian Paints as their new official partner. In a soon-to-be-announced deal, the paints major, it is learnt, will come on board as an addition to BCCI’s existing bouquet of official sponsorship partners – Campa, Atomberg and SBI Life. BCCI has signed Asian Paints as their new official partner. (BCCI)

The valuation is known to be in the range of ₹45 crore, similar to other partnerships. Between Campa ( ₹48 crore), Atomberg ( ₹41 crore), SBI Life ( ₹47 crore) and Asian Paints, the BCCI now stands to make around ₹180 crore from official partnerships alone. For lead jersey sponsorship, Apollo Tyres has recently signed up till 2028 for ₹579 crore. It was approximately 28% higher in value than the minimum asking price.

In light of a key sponsorship segment in fantasy gaming dropping off due to regulatory changes, the new associations signal good news for the board. More so, because the new sponsors have preferred to align with India’s red and white ball teams over a two-month transactional association with IPL. Now, with the women’s team’s fortunes also on the rise following the recent ODI World Cup win, that’s another opportunity for brands to leverage from.

For Asian Paints to have chosen to team up with Indian cricket at a time they have been feeling competitive heat is in line with so many other sponsorship segments in the past who believe in the power of cricket for immediate brand recall.