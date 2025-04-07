BCCI takes strict action against Ishant Sharma for breaching IPL code of conduct during GT vs SRH game

Ishant Sharma incurred a difficult start to his campaign for Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025. In three appearances thus far, he went wicketless for 97 runs. Of those, 53 runs were conceded in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Adding to his woes, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday, took strict action against the veteran India pacer after he breached the IPL code of conduct during the game against SRH. Gujarat Titans' Ishant Sharma went wicketless against SRH(REUTERS)

Ishant was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Ishant admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the IPL media release read.

Article 2.2 of BCCI’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials pertains to “Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match."

“Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board," reads the rule.

GT won by 7 wickets

Gujarat completed a hat-trick of wins on Sunday, riding on Mohammed Siraj's sensation show in Hyderabad. The fast bowler's 4 for 17 helped Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Hyderabad-born Siraj kept up his bowling form in the T20 tournament this season with nine wickets in four matches and kept down hosts Hyderabad to 152-8.

Captain Shubman Gill then smashed an unbeaten 61 as the 2022 champions overhauled the total with 20 balls and seven wickets to spare for their third victory in four matches.