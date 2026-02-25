BCCI takes strict action against J&K captain Paras Dogra for head-butting Karnataka’s KV Aneesh in Ranji Trophy final

Paras Dogra’s ugly flashpoint in the Ranji Trophy final has now drawn formal punishment, with the Jammu and Kashmir captain fined 50% of his match fee after headbutting Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh during a heated Day 2 exchange in Hubbali, as reported by Cricbuzz. The sanction follows one of the most explosive on-field moments seen in recent domestic cricket, where a high-stakes final briefly slipped from a battle of skill into a confrontation over discipline. Field umpires intervene during an argument between Paras Dogra and Karnataka's Prasidh Krishna. (PTI)

The incident unfolded in the 101st over of J&K’s first innings, with Paras Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan at the crease as J&K built a strong position. After Dogra edged a Prasidh Krishna delivery for four, a verbal exchange broke out between him and Aneesh, who was fielding at forward short leg. Dogra then charged at Aneesh and made contact with a helmeted headbutt before Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal stepped in.

Tempers boil over in a high-pressure final Umpires were forced to intervene immediately as the situation threatened to spiral. Dogra reportedly apologised after the over, but Aneesh did not accept it. The confrontation did not end there, with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, fielding nearby, also engaging Dogra verbally in the aftermath of the clash.

There was a second heated moment soon after, when Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak and J&K batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan came face to face following contact during a run. That sequence further underlined how tense the contest had become as pressure mounted on both sides in the title clash.

What makes the episode even more jarring is Dogra’s standing in Indian domestic cricket. The 41-year-old is one of the game’s senior professionals and recently crossed the 10,000-run mark in Ranji Trophy cricket, a landmark that reinforces both his longevity and stature.

The fine, while significant, also puts the focus back on conduct in the domestic cricket’s showpiece match. Finals are expected to be intense. But the line between aggression and misconduct remains non-negotiable, and this incident, now officially penalised, is likely to remain one of the defining talking points of this Ranji Trophy final.