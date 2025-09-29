BCCI to act against ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi at ICC forum over Asia Cup trophy saga

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to lodge a strong complaint against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the International Cricket Council (ICC) forum. Champions India celebrate on the podium without the trophy after winning the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. (AFP)

India’s Asia Cup winning team was left unrewarded after the PCB head Naqvi, who also heads Asian Cricket Council (ACC) went away with the trophy and winning medals, once the winners stood ground that they would not accept the trophy and awards from him.

“We had decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman who happens to be the one of the main leader of Pakistan. But that does not mean that the gentleman will take away the trophy and the medals. It was very unfortunate, very unsporting. We hope the trophy and the medals will be returned to India as soon as possible,” Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary said.

“We will definitely lodge a serious complaint against this act of ACC Chairperson in the ICC meeting in the first week of November.”

The Indian team saw the funny side of things, did mock celebrations as they posed without the trophy.

“This is one thing which I have never seen since I have started playing cricket, since I have started following cricket that a champion team is denied to get a trophy,” Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said. “That too a hard-earned one, it’s not like we got it easily. It was a hard-earned tournament. We were here since the 4th (September), played two back-to-back good games. I feel we deserved it. I can’t say anything more, I think I have summed it up really well, I can’t say anything more about it.

“If you tell me about the trophies, my trophies are sitting in the dressing room, all the 14 guys, all the support staff. Those are the real trophies who I have been a big fan of throughout this journey of Asia Cup. Those are the real trophies, the real moments which I am taking back as lovely memories and which will stay forever.”

Yadav and his team had good news waiting for them with the BCCI announcing a cash reward of ₹21 crore to be distributed among players and support staff.

“We are extremely happy and congratulate the Indian team for defeating Pakistan, hands down - in the group stage, at Super 4, as well as in the final. All three matches were one-sided and we congratulate our players and support staff for bringing a lot of glory to our country’” Saikia said. “Our armed forces have delivered in the border area. Now, the same thing has been repeated in Dubai. So, this is an excellent moment, a momentous occasion for Indian cricket,” Saikia said.

Saikia, who was re-elected as Secretary in the BCCI AGM on Sunday also defended their decision to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

“We have said from the very first day that we have followed the spirit and policy formulated by the government of India,” he said. “When it is a bilateral tournament, India is not going to play against Pakistan or any other hostile country. In multinational tournaments where a lot of other countries are also involved, whether it is cricket or football, we have to play. Otherwise, our other games will suffer or the federation will be banned by the international federation. So, we participated in spite of the fact that there were some protests or resistance from some quarters. But this handsome win over Pakistan will bring a lot of joy to the country.”