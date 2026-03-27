BCCI to earn a staggering INR 1500 crore after Rajasthan Royals and RCB's record acquisition; here's why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are in for a big payday after the sale of two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Earlier this week, the two franchises were sold, and the new ownership would come into effect after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season. Rajasthan Royals were acquired by a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani. At the same time, the Aditya Birla Group, US sports investor David Blitzer, and private equity firm Blackstone bought the 2025 champions RCB. Here's how much the BCCI would make after the sale of RCB and RR (HT_PRINT)

RR was bought for USD 1.63 billion, while RCB went for USD 1.78 billion, making the total two-team price USD 3.4 billion (roughly 31,000 crore). Rajasthan Royals and RCB are the only two IPL teams to be worth more than USD 1 billion.

After these two franchises were sold for such a massive amount, the BCCI are set to make an estimated INR 1,550 crore to INR 1,583 crore. This amount would be added to the Indian board's account due to a 5 per cent transfer fee on both sales.

Also Read: About time BCCI penalises mediocrity, wakes up to IPL’s cut-throat reality: Docking franchise fee the only way The five per cent transfer clause is embedded in all ten franchise agreements, and hence, the governing body is set to make a huge sum. This clause is triggered anytime the ownership of a franchise changes in the IPL. This particular clause, coupled with mandatory approvals from the BCCI and IPL Governing Council, ensures that the Indian cricket board benefits financially from every ownership transaction.

The exact amount the BCCI would make from Rajasthan's sale is not known, as it is speculated that teams like Paarl Royals of SA20 and Barbados Royals in CPL have also been included in the deal.

Previously, the Rajasthan Royals were owned by Emerging Media Ventures, led by British Indian businessman Manoj Badale. On the other hand, a consortium of four groups signed a definitive agreement with United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-Diageo plc, to acquire a 100 per cent stake in RCB.

IPL 2026 begins on Saturday The IPL 2026 season will begin on March 28 with the opening match between defending champions RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A total of 74 matches will be played in two months.

The tournament final is scheduled for May 31. However, the playoff venues have yet to be announced.