About time BCCI penalises mediocrity, wakes up to IPL’s cut-throat reality: Docking franchise fee the only way

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is nearly upon us, with the tournament’s 19th edition just a day away. All roads lead to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, March 28. Over 18 editions, the IPL has evolved into one of the most competitive leagues in world sport. Fans in India often compare it to the Premier League and the NFL, pointing to its massive media rights deals and ever-growing fan base as proof that the tournament is here to stay. The IPL 2026 season will begin on March 28. (AFP)

There is no denying that the IPL is fiercely competitive, with every team getting an equal shot at the title, thanks to the level playing field of the mega auction. How that purse is spent is up to each franchise, but none of the ten teams can complain about a lack of opportunity.

But after tracking the IPL’s growth over 19 years, a question must be asked: Do teams really care if they consistently underperform and flatter to deceive? Leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1 enforce accountability through relegation. In the Premier League, for instance, the bottom three teams in the 20-team table drop to the second division, while the top sides from the lower tier are promoted, earning a shot at established giants like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

It’s understandable that promotion and relegation aren’t feasible in T20 leagues, given the limited number of teams across competitions – something that may only change with expansion. But can the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) do more to raise the IPL’s quality and make it more cutthroat? Absolutely.

Under the current model, none of the ten teams suffers financially even if they consistently miss the playoffs. Franchise revenues are largely insulated from on-field performance, with most of the income – around 60-70 per cent – coming from the central pool created by the BCCI through the sale of global broadcasting and digital rights. The board retains roughly 50 per cent of this revenue, with the remaining half distributed equally among the ten teams each year.

Incentivise the media rights money Penalties for franchises that consistently fail to make the playoffs may not be a bad idea. If a team goes three consecutive seasons without finishing in the top four, a case can be made for reducing its share of the media rights revenue.

The IPL cannot afford to let mediocrity thrive. If the league prides itself on quality, there must be consequences for sustained underperformance. Every team operates on a level playing field, with equal opportunities to build strong squads, retain top players and appoint quality coaches. There can be no excuses.

It’s about time the Indian board woke up to the reality of the IPL’s cutthroat competition. The players already understand it – thjat’s why teams assemble weeks in advance of the season.

If the BCCI chooses to penalise mediocrity, the quality of the IPL will only rise. A potential cut in media rights revenue would push franchises to go the extra mile and leave nothing on the field. This is not to suggest teams aren’t trying hard enough now, but the threat of consequences can eliminate any margin for complacency.

At present, there is no more effective lever than media rights revenue. The BCCI controls the distribution of these funds, which form the bulk of franchise earnings. If the board wants to raise standards, this is where it can crack the whip – and that would be a start.