BCCI told to approach Zaheer or Nehra for India bowling coach role after Gautam Gambhir glorified as 'best after Dravid'

It is only a matter of time before Gautam Gambhir is officially declared as the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, taking over the reins from the outgoing Rahul Dravid. Gambhir, a two-time World Cup winner for India, underwent his first round of interview with the Cricket Administration Committee on Tuesday. And with one more session to go, the former left-handed batter is the front-runner to take over one of the most prestigious and important posts in Indian cricket, despite WV Raman and an undisclosed overseas name also contesting for the role. Will Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra join Gautam Gambhir as par of India's next coaching staff?(Getty Images)

Gambhir may not have officially coached a team before but he has enough pedigree to tick all the boxes. Having played a significant role in Kolkata Knight Riders' three IPL wins – twice as captain and once as their mentor – Gambhir knows what it's like to succeed and take a talented team to the top of the tree. In fact, his track record is such that Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter, feels that after Dravid, no name is bigger and better suited to take Indian cricket forward than Gautam Gambhir.

"Whatever Gambhir touches turns into gold. The team he joins becomes successful. Team India doesn't need any foreign coaches. They have plenty of options and talent. After Dravid, no one can be the best and bigger than Gautam Gambhir. He was a big player and will become a great coach too. He is the best option India have right now," Akmal told Times of India.

Gautam Gambhir to be reunited with his former India teammates?

Gambhir's success is not only limited to KKR. As mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants in their first two seasons of the IPL in 2022 and 2023, LSG reached the Playoffs, with Gambhir's behind-the-scenes role given ample credit for the franchise's rise. Then again, with Team India, Gambhir alone can't get the job done. He requires a coaching staff that is equally skilled. Rumours suggest that Jonty Rhodes, who was associated with Gambhir at LSG as their fielding coach, is in talks with GG, but nothing's concrete thus far. Gambhir will also need a new batting and bowling coach that will accompany him.

Interestingly enough, Akmal, who had an infamous heated exchange with Gambhir during a 2008 India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, dropped a couple of contenders who he feels can be part of Gambhir's support staff. These are names Gambhir has played a lot and won trophies with.

"Gambhir was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and they did really well under him. He became a mentor of KKR and they became champions. He is an amazing planner and has a brilliant cricketing mind. I have played a lot of cricket with him. We have been together for a long time. We played, had food and had chats together. We are still good friends. We are still in touch. He should be the head coach and India can go for Ashish Nehra or Zaheer Khan as bowling coach," added Akmal.