File image of Rajeev Shukla.(PTI)
File image of Rajeev Shukla.(PTI)
BCCI VC Rajeev Shukla gets conflict of interest notice from Ethics Officer

"A Complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short "the BCCI") from Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as "conflict of interest" against Mr. Rajeev Shukla," the order read.
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:08 PM IST

A complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla by former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) member Sanjeev Gupta.

The conflict of interest issue arises if an individual holds more than one post at the same time. The complaint against Shukla has been lodged with the BCCI's Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain.

"A Complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short "the BCCI") from Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as "conflict of interest" against Mr. Rajeev Shukla," the order read.

Also Read | 'Don't need housekeeping or room service for motivation': India batting coach

"Before proceeding further on the Complaint, I deem it necessary to ascertain the standof the BCCI and the person complained against -- Mr. Rajeev Shukla on the said Complaint," it added.

Accordingly, the BCCI and Shukla have been called upon to file their written response to the complaint within a period of two weeks from Thursday, before the ethics officer. Further orders in the matter shall be passed thereafter.

Gupta had earlier resigned from his MPCA membership after there were complaints regarding him violating the association's code of conduct rules. Known for his 'conflict of interest' mails to BCCI, Gupta had last year levied allegations of conflict against current India skipper Virat Kohli. This after raising conflict allegations against current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Indian cricketing legends like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
