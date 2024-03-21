 BCCI will address pay disparity caused by IPL mini auctions: Dhumal | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BCCI will address pay disparity caused by IPL mini auctions: Dhumal

ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
Mar 21, 2024 08:57 AM IST

IPL chairman said BCCI would talk to the franchises and see how to tame runaway bids such as KKR's ₹24.75 crore for Starc in the mini auction

Mitchell Starc being purchased for an eye-popping 24.75 crore in the last IPL auction is unlikely to be bettered any time soon, once the Indian cricket board alters its rules for future mini auctions.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal spoke on the pay disparity.(Getty Images)
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal spoke on the pay disparity.(Getty Images)

“We have taken note of the pay disparity it creates. We will definitely conduct a review and come out with a new policy to address the issue,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said in an interview ahead of the 17th edition of the league starting on Friday. “A few ideas have come in. We will discuss with the franchises as well before deciding further.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | 'Met MS Dhoni a few days ago, his knee...': Irfan Pathan's honest assessment of CSK skipper's potential role in IPL 2024

After Starc and Pat Cummins ( 20.5 crore) hit a jackpot in the last auction, there is greater acknowledgement within IPL about overseas players, particularly fast bowlers, picking mini auctions over mega auctions to boost their price, exploiting the demand-supply imbalance.

What’s clear is that IPL is not thinking of replacing the auctions altogether with player drafts. It’s more likely that a ceiling on the individual price tag may be set.

Next year will see a churn in teams following the mega auction. Despite some voices expressing reservation, BCCI has no plans to put a full stop to the drama and theatre that mega auctions create.

“When new franchises come in, how would they form their team?" Dhumal asked. “In an engaging competition like IPL, people must keep their thinking cap on. We offer the option of retaining 3 to 4 players to the teams.”

As things stand, the cap of a maximum four retentions per team stays. “If you go beyond four, it will not feel like a mega auction. There would be sameness in the squads.”

FUTURE VALUATIONS

The resounding success that IPL is, future growth is contingent on broadcast money. BCCI is keeping a close watch on the changing media landscape in the country. Viacom 18 and Disney Star had shelled out nearly 24,000 crore each to win IPL’s digital and TV rights (2023-27) respectively, but they will soon merge to become a joint venture.

“With the consolidation in the media space, we will see how we can have more players,” the IPL chief said. “The next rights cycle is still some years away. We are talking about a tournament which is the second biggest sporting league in the world. Technology has changed so rapidly in such a short span of time. If the movement is in digital space, so be it. It may be Netflix, Apple, YouTube or Meta. I am sure we will have many more players.”

IMPACT PLAYER IN T20Is?

Of late, IPL has moved to innovate in playing conditions. Last year, it was the Impact Player rule, this year it would be two bouncers an over. “It’s very important to keep trying something new with fan engagement in mind. It's the only format where you can do this, and it being BCCI’s domestic league. The feedback we got was to empower the bowlers, that’s why the two bouncers,” he said.

Are there efforts to push for these rules to be adopted in international cricket through ICC to avoid disparity in playing conditions between IPL and international cricket. “Rather than pushing, the idea has to have its own pull,” Dhumal said. “The global cricket fraternity watches IPL very closely. Everybody will keep an eye on how it impacts the game. The ICC cricket committee will decide.”

CLUB OR COUNTRY

Even as IPL offers pay security to players, the debate about it leading to players' neglect of domestic cricket has revived. BCCI has recently acted tough by refusing central contracts to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

“It's been played up a lot in the media space. But I think the players understand the value and pride that comes with playing for the country.

They would be keen to win their contracts back and play for the country. You become a hero when you win World Cups for your country. A cricketer playing 100 Tests is considered a much bigger player than the millions you would make in an auction.”

While these players may be out of favour with the national selectors, it won't influence their IPL selection. “When it comes to IPL, the franchises will take the call. The teams are here to win the trophy. But even franchises would want their players to play for India and become bigger players.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, Purple Cap in IPL 2024, Orange Cap in IPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rasesh Mandani

    Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

News / Cricket News / BCCI will address pay disparity caused by IPL mini auctions: Dhumal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On