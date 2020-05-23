e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / BCCI will win; they’ll get their way if they want to: Chappell on IPL replacing T20 World Cup

BCCI will win; they’ll get their way if they want to: Chappell on IPL replacing T20 World Cup

Chappell’s comments come just a week ahead of the crucial ICC meeting where the fate of the World Cup, to be hosted in October-November in Australia, could be decided.

cricket Updated: May 23, 2020 08:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell (Getty Images)
         

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell is known for his hard stance against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and he has said that the BCCI with its clout might get to host the IPL if the T20 World Cup is postponed by the ICC.

Chappell’s comments come just a week ahead of the crucial ICC meeting where the fate of the World Cup, to be hosted in October-November in Australia, could be decided.

“The first thing you know is that the BCCI will win,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“They’ll get their way if they want to play in October. At this point it appears to me that the chances of the T20 World Cup going ahead are somewhere between Buckley’s and none.

Also Read | Is the ICC top job on Sourav Ganguly’s radar?

“With so many countries, I just think it would be logistically way too difficult, but that’s purely a cricketer talking, not a medical person or someone with experience running a tournament like that.

“But it seems to me with 16 teams to worry about it’s probably going to be too hard, and if the BCCI want the IPL to take that slot they’ll probably get their way,” he added.

BCCI on the other hand has maintained that it will not push for the World Cup to be postponed.

“Why should the BCCI suggest postponing the Twenty20 World Cup?” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told news agency Reuters by telephone.

“We’ll discuss it in the meeting and whatever is appropriate, (the ICC) will take a call.

“If the Australia government announces that the tournament will happen and Cricket Australia is confident they can handle it, it will be their call. BCCI would not suggest anything,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In