e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / BCCI yet to form a committee for physically challenged players: PCCAI secretary

BCCI yet to form a committee for physically challenged players: PCCAI secretary

The Association further claimed that disabled cricketers aren’t recognised in India. Since the physically challenged cricketers are not under BCCI umbrella, they hardly get any assistance, PCCAI said in a statement.

cricket Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
PTI
The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India logo
The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India logo(PCCAI’s Facebook page)
         

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) is disappointed that BCCI is yet to integrate them in their system despite repeated appeals.

“When Sourav Ganguly was elected as the BCCI President, many had hoped… especially the disabled cricketers were very hopeful that someone would finally look into their matter and change their lives,” PCCAI said in a statement.

“Their hopes further were raised when there were couple of meetings between the disabled cricketers and Dada (Ganguly). But nothing has materialised till now. And the hope has turned into disappointment.”

The Association further claimed that disabled cricketers aren’t recognised in India. “It has been more than a couple of years, but BCCI is still dormant when it comes to do anything for the disabled cricketers of India,” it further stated.

Since the physically challenged cricketers are not under BCCI umbrella, they hardly get any assistance. “The result of this behaviour of BCCI is that Disabled cricket that includes blind, wheelchair, deaf and dumb cricket is still not recognised in India and hence the players who are part of these teams get absolutely no assistance or no recognition from any quarters of the society,” it stated.

Ravi Chauhan, PCCAI secretary general claimed that the condition of the players was marginal before the Covid-19 and after that it has become worse. “BCCI has completely overlooked this issue in this country. We have written many letters and made many representations to BCCI, but our prayers have met deaf ears,” he said.

“These players are good players. They don’t want people to pity them, all they want is equal opportunity.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘A great fall’: VHP on CM Thackeray’s video link offer for Ram temple event
‘A great fall’: VHP on CM Thackeray’s video link offer for Ram temple event
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In