BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance
|Caribbean and the United States
|Group A
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3.065
|2
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.451
|2
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.451
|0
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-3.065
|0
|Group B
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.950
|2
|Namibia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.000
|2
|England
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|1
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|1
|Oman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.975
|0
|Group C
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6.250
|2
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.411
|2
|Uganda
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-2.952
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PNG
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.434
|0
|Group D
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.048
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.539
|2
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.539
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.048
|0
|Saturday,
|Dallas
United States 197-3, def. Canada 194-5 by 7 wickets
|Sunday,
|Providence, Guyana
West Indies 137-5, def. Papua New Guinea 136-8 by 5 wickets
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Namibia 109-6 tied Oman 109, Namibia won super over<
|Monday,
|Westbury, New York
South Africa 80-4, def. Sri Lanka 77 by 6 wickets
|Providence, Guyana
Afghanistan 183-5, def. Uganda 58 by 125 runs
|Tuesday,
|Bridgetown, Barbados
England vs. Scotland, abandoned
|Dallas
Netherlands 109-4, def. Nepal 106 by 6 wickets
|Wednesday,
|Westbury, New York
India vs. Ireland, 1430 GMT
|Providence, Guyana
Uganda 78-7, def. Papua New Guinea 77 by 3 wickets
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Australia 164-5, def. Oman 125-9 by 39 runs
|Thursday,
|Dallas
United States vs. Pakistan, 1530 GMT
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Namibia vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT
|Friday,
|Westbury, New York
Canada vs. Ireland, 1430 GMT
|Providence, Guyana
Afghanistan vs. New Zealand, 2330 GMT
|Dallas
Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, 0030 GMT Saturday
|Saturday,
|Westbury, New York
Netherlands vs. South Africa, 1430 GMT
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Australia vs. England, 1700 GMT
|Providence, Guyana
West Indies vs. Uganda, 0030 GMT Sunday
|Sunday,
|Westbury, New York
India vs. Pakistan, 1430 GMT
|North Sound, Antigua
Oman vs. Scotland, 1700 GMT
|Monday,
|Westbury, New York
Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 1430 GMT
|Tuesday,
|Westbury, New York
Canada vs. Pakistan, 1430 GMT
|Lauderhill, Florida
Nepal vs. Sri Lanka, 2330 GMT
|North Sound, Antigua
Australia vs. Namibia, 0030 GMT Wednesday
|Wednesday,
|Westbury, New York
United States vs. India, 1430 GMT
|Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
West Indies vs. New Zealand, 0030 GMT Thursday
|Thursday,
|Kingstown, Jamaica
Bangladesh vs. Netherlands, 1430 GMT
|North Sound, Antigua
England vs. Oman, 1900 GMT
|Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
Aghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea, 0030 GMT Friday
|Friday,
|Lauderhill, Florida
United States vs. Ireland, 1430 GMT
|Kingstown, Jamaica
Nepal vs. South Africa, 2330 GMT
|Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
New Zealand vs. Uganda, 0030 GMT
|Saturday,
|Lauderhill, Florida
Canada vs. India, 1430 GMT
|North Sound, Antigua
England vs. Namibia, 1700 GMT
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Australia vs. Scotland, 0030 GMT Sunday
|Sunday,
|Lauderhill, Florida
Ireland vs. Pakistan, 1430 GMT
|Kingstown, Jamaica
Bangladesh vs. Nepal, 2330 GMT
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 0030 GMT Monday
|Monday,
|Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea, 1430 GMT
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
West Indies vs. Afghanistan, 0030 GMT Tuesday
|Wednesday,
|North Sound, Antigua
Super 8s, 1430 GMT
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Super 8s, 0030 GMT Thursday
|Thursday,
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Super 8s, 1430 GMT
|North Sound, Antigua
Super 8s, 0030 GMT Friday
|Friday,
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Super 8s, 1430 GMT
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Super 8s, 0030 GMT
|Saturday,
|North Sound, Antigua
Super 8s, 1430 GMT
|Kingstown, Jamaica
Super 8s, 0030 GMT Sunday
|Sunday,
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Super 8s, 1430 GMT
|North Sound, Antigua
Super 8s, 0030 GMT Monday
|Monday,
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Super 8s, 1430 GMT
|Kingstown, Jamaica
Super 8s, 0030 GMT Tuesday
|SEMIFINALS
|Wednesday,
|Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
Semifinal, 0030 GMT Thursday
|Thursday,
|Providence, Guyana
Semifinal, 1430 GMT
|FINAL
|Saturday,
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Semifinal winners, 1430 GMT
