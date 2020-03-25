‘Be sensible’: Sourav Ganguly lists Do’s and Don’ts for people amid coronavirus threat

cricket

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:58 IST

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly shared an important message amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world. More than 405,000 people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 15,000 people have lost their lives worldwide and these figures keep growing with every passing day. Ganguly shared a message on social media and listed few do’s and don’ts for people amid the Covid-19 threat. He urged everyone to follow directives of the government judiciously and also asked them to be sensible and stay at home as it is the only option to keep them safe.

Ganguly’s post read: “let’s fight this together.... we will get over #corona.”

Also read: Dhawan shares hilarious video featuring wife Ayesha, David Warner

“To my fellow countrymen and citizens around the world. These are very testing times in our lives but we will fight it. Listen to what every state government says... listen to what every health department says... listen to the directives of the central government. It’s important to stay at home... isolation is very very important,” Ganguly said in the video uploaded on his Twitter account.

Let’s fight this together .. we will get over this #corona pic.twitter.com/OTH2iJbPMz — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

“Be safe and be healthy but most importantly be sensible. Don’t try out things and don’t think nothing is going to happen to you. When it comes we will have no where to go.

“So as I said, isolate yourselves. Be within the closed doors. And I know it’s tough and not easy but that’s the only solution because no one will know how the virus could get into our bodies and nobody knows what’s the cure. We will fight this and get over this,” he added.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor names his pick between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

The entire sporting calender of the world has been ruined due the coronavirus pandemic, in a year when several multi-national events were scheduled to take place.

All bilateral cricket series have been called off while national T20 leagues have also been hit. The start of Indian Premier League was pushed back to April 15 from March 29, however, it remains unlikely that it will start on that particular day.

Other sporting event likes Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year due to the massive threat posed by Covid-19.