Shikhar Dhawan shares hilarious video featuring wife Ayesha, David Warner comes up with hilarious response - Watch

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 14:00 IST

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was at his hilarious best as he shared a hilarious video on social media to keep fans entertained amid coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world. With no cricket to play, Dhawan shared a video on social media featuring wife Ayesha Dhawan. In the short clip, Dhawan is seen doing household chores as per the instructions of Ayesha.

Dhawan’s post read: “Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard. #AyeshaDhawan.”

Australia opener David Warner couldn’t help himself and joined in the fun. He replied: “I hear you.”

More than 405,000 people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 15,000 people have lost their lives and these figures keep growing with every passing day.

The entire sporting calender of the world has been ruined due the coronavirus pandemic, in a year when several multi-national events were scheduled to take place.

All bilateral cricket series have been called off while national T20 leagues have also been it. The start of Indian Premier League was pushed back to April 15 from March 29, however, it remains unlikely that it will start on that particular day.

Other sporting event likes Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year due to the massive threat posed by Covid-19.