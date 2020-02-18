‘Because of Dravid, Sachin sir’: Yashasvi Jaiswal on why he didn’t respond to sledge in heated Under 19 final

cricket

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:31 IST

The Under 19 final between India and Bangladesh was a heated affair as tempers flared on both the sides. Amid all the bat temper, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked calm and played an assured innings of 88 on a tricky pitch. Although, India collapsed after his dismissal, the young man further bolstered his credentials with this innings.

“That was because of Dravid (Rahul Dravid) sir and Sachin sir (Sachin Tendulkar). They always told me one thing - ‘talk with your bat not with your mouth’. So, I always keep that advice on top of my list. And that’s why I stayed calm and didn’t respond to any of the sledge (in the final against Bangladesh). That’s I was smiling. I wanted to bat for long and put as many runs on the board. This was the only thing going in my mind at that point of time,” Yashasvi told Times of India.

ALSO READ: T20 Champions Cup, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031 - Report

After the match, Bangladesh and India players were involved in a scuffle after which the ICC had to levy sanctions on 5 players.

“The elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport,” said Geoff Allardice, the ICC’s General Manager Cricket.

ALSO READ: ‘Dedicate Laureus award to India’: Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet wins hearts

“Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team.

“It is disappointing that Code of Conduct charges needed to be laid after such a closely contested match, but it is important to reinforce the standard of behavior that will be expected of these young players should they transition to senior international cricket.”