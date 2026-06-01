Before terrorising IPL bowlers, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wrote down a 700-run dream and made it reality

Only 10 batters in the history of the Indian Premier League have scored 700 or more runs in a single season. Four of them achieved the feat twice in their careers. None of them did it in their first three IPL seasons. They were all experienced batters of the highest order who brought years of international cricket into the league. Chris Gayle, one of the greatest T20 batters to grace the IPL, did it in his fourth season. Virat Kohli, the most prolific batter in IPL history, achieved it eight years after his debut. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after receiving the Super Striker of the Season award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 final presentation ceremony (PTI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved it in his second IPL season, or rather, in his first full season.

The 15-year-old scored 776 runs in 16 innings in IPL 2026 at a staggering strike rate of 237.31, becoming the first batter in IPL history to record a 700-run season with a strike rate above 170. That is how far ahead Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 campaign stands, perhaps one for the ages.

Yet the most astonishing part was that he saw it coming.

Speaking to the broadcasters after nearly sweeping all the IPL individual awards on Sunday night in Ahmedabad, Sooryavanshi revealed that he had manifested the season even before it began.

Before the tournament got underway, he wrote a simple target in his phone notes: score 700 runs in IPL 2026.

He revisited that note after every innings, tracking his progress, calculating how many runs he still needed, and constantly pushing himself towards the goal.

The moment finally arrived in Rajasthan Royals' final game of the season, the Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh, where he carved out a mature 96 off 47 balls.

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That innings reflected a maturity beyond his years and reinforced that he is far more than just a six-hitter. More importantly, it took him beyond the 700-run mark he had set for himself months earlier.

"I had kept notes on my phone, and before the season, I had written that I would score 700 runs in this IPL. So I used to go back and mention that after every match," he told Star Sports after the IPL 2026 final.

Rajasthan did not make it to the title clash, but Sooryavanshi walked away with almost every individual honour available.

He was named the Emerging Player of the Season, won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs, picked up the Super Striker award for his breathtaking strike rate, and claimed the Super Sixes of the Season award after smashing a record 72 maximums — the most ever in a single IPL season.

He was then called back on stage for a fifth time to receive the Most Valuable Player award for IPL 2026.

Reflecting on the season, Sooryavanshi admitted that his biggest learning was understanding how to handle pressure situations, something he showcased particularly during the playoffs.

"This season, I learnt how to play in pressure situations and how to change my game according to the circumstances. You can't play every game with the same mindset. You have to read the situation of the game and play according to what the team requires. I learned a lot about that, even in the playoff games," he said.

The records, awards and headlines may define Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 campaign.

But perhaps the most telling detail was hidden in a note on his phone, proof that the teenager had already set the standard for himself long before the cricket world caught up.