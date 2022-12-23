'Behaviours displayed by him sit outside our values': BBL side Sydney Thunder terminate Afghanistan star's contract

Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder on Friday terminated the contract of their Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi after a “behaviour” incident. The Cricket Australia's Intergity Unit led an investigation following which the decision to terminate the contract was taken. Farooqi, who was signed as a replacement to David Willey in November, represented the Thunder for four matches in the season, taking five wickets.

His contract was terminated after a hearing held by Cricket Australia's (CA) Conduct Commissioner. The club did not provide details about the incident. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment by news agency Reuters.

Also read: Rishabh Pant breaks Dhoni's 15-year-old huge record in solid 93-run knock during 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test

"The club received a complaint about the behaviour of Farooqi following an incident last Thursday and referred the matter to Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit for investigation," Thunder said in a statement.

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said all employees were held to a "high standard of behaviour and accountability".

"The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated," Germon said.

"Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident."

Thunder added that it would make no further comment on the issue and that a replacement had not yet been decided for Farooqi.

Farooqi, 22, has played 10 one-dayers and 17 Twenty20 games for Afghanistan, bowling superbly in the recent World Cup in Australia.

When signed by Thunder last month, he was described as "an emerging talent."

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON