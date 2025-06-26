Ben Duckett compared to Virender Sehwag in overwhelming praise: 'He is England’s answer to… opening batting in World XI'

Ben Duckett made a major statement with a brilliant century against India in Leeds, playing a pivotal role in England’s emphatic chase of a daunting 371-run target to seal a memorable victory. The left-handed batter slammed 149 runs in the second innings to lay the foundation of a successful chase as England took a 1-0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Ben Duckett received solid support from Zak Crawley, who scored 65 in a commanding 188-run opening partnership. Their stand set the tone for England’s successful chase, propelling them to a 1-0 lead in the five-match series ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston. David Lloyd called Ben Duckett England's answer to Virender Sehwag.(PTI and Getty Images)

Duckett had a difficult start to his career when he first broke into the England Test team in 2016 and had a flop show in subcontinent conditions against India and Bangladesh. He had to wait six years to get another chance in December 2022.

His 30 appearances in his second spell as a Test cricketer have yielded 2,511 runs at an average of 47.37 and a strike rate of 88.07. After his magnificent century against India in Leeds, he straightaway entered the debate of the best all-format batter in the world at the moment.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer David Lloyd reserved massive praise for him and called him England's answer to Virender Sehwag.

“Ben Duckett has come a long way since he poured a drink over Jimmy Anderson on an Ashes tour. He is now England’s answer to Virender Sehwag and opening the batting in your World XI. The reverse sweep is such a natural shot for him. He plays it for fun. It’s no surprise to learn he was a good hockey player at school because it’s like a hockey shot,” Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Sehwag, a Test veteran, scored 8586 runs at an average of 49.34 and remained the only Indian with two triple centuries in the format. The 46-year-old had a reputation for playing red-ball cricket with an aggressive approach. He also enjoyed a good record against England with 821 runs in 17 Tests at a striking rate of 75.39, featuring two centuries and four fifties. His blistering 86 off 68 balls in the 2008 Chennai Test remains one of his most iconic knocks, laying the foundation for India’s successful chase of 387.