Ben Stokes' briefing ends abruptly after Gautam Gambhir vs Oval pitch curator comes up for discussion: 'We're done'

England captain Ben Stokes' press conference on the eve of the fifth and final Test against India came to an abrupt end when the discussion turned towards the ugly spat between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Surrey chief curator Lee Fortis. On Tuesday, Fortis and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument after the former instructed the Indian team's support staff members to maintain a 2.5-metre distance from the main square.

Gambhir lost his cool and repeatedly shouted at Fortis: “You can’t tell us what to do,” and “You don’t tell any of us what to do.” Gambhir can also be heard adding, “You’re just the groundsman, nothing beyond.”

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who played peacemaker, later said that curators should be protective of the main playing area but should not treat the 22-yard field like an antique piece. Kotak also hinted that Fortis was arrogant in his responses, which irked Gambhir.

Interestingly, the curator did not give any such instructions to visuals of the England team management led by Stokes and head coach McCullum. On Monday, McCullum was seen standing on the pitch with Fortis. Stokes repeated the same on Wednesday. England batters Ollie Ope and Joe Root even did a shadow practice while standing on the main pitch wearing rubber spikes.

On the eve of the fifth and final Test, Stokes, who was ruled out of the contest with a shoulder injury, was asked whether England had been given any specific instructions on maintaining a 2.5-metre distance from the main pitch, the England captain said he doesn't know what transpired between Gambhir and the curator.

When the reporter tried to pester Stokes, the England media manager stepped in and ended the press conference.

Here is how the conversation between the Indian journalist and Stokes went in the pre-match press conference:

Reporter: Any instructions given to you that you can watch the wicket from 2.5 metres away? Any instructions given to you that you can watch the wicket from 2.5 metres away?

Ben Stokes: Is it about yesterday? Obviously, it's hard not to see that stuff, but I wasn't here. I don't know what's happened.

Reporter: It was the same drill for you guys, like any other day?

Ben Stokes: I don't know what's happened.

England Media Manager: OK, we're done, we're done. Thank you. Thank you. Thanks, Ben. Thank you.