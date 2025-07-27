Ben Stokes celebrates KL Rahul’s LBW without appealing, India star stops mid-walk and shoots back cold stare

KL Rahul fell just 10 runs short of what would've been a defiant century under pressure in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, as he helped dig India out from an early collapse and drove their fight to save the match. Watching from the non-striker's end as India collapsed to 0/2 within the first over, Rahul steadied the innings alongside captain Shubman Gill with a composed, clinical knock. With the team trailing by 311 runs after England’s first-innings 669, his 90-run knock was a lifeline India desperately needed. KL Rahul turns back to look at the umpire after Ben Stokes celebrates his dismissal without appealing(X)

Ben Stokes, who didn't bowl through the entirety of the second and third session of Day 4, presumably due to stiffness, took the ball as the partnership continued to frustrate England. And the English captain made the breakthrough in just his fourth over, trapping Rahul plumb in front of the wickets. Interestingly, Rahul didn't even bother looking at the umpire as England appealed for the lbw, turning towards the dressing room in resignation.

Rahul’s innings, though, came with immense clarity of purpose. He soaked up pressure early and grinded out the early pressure from English bowlers. He rotated strike with ease and punished anything loose.

During the knock, Rahul became just the second Asian opener to score over 500 runs in a Test series in England, after Sunil Gavaskar’s 542 in 1979. He is also only the second visiting opener in the 21st century to reach the landmark in England, following Graeme Smith’s 714 in 2003. With 500+ runs and Gavaskar's record in sight, it is now among the finest away campaigns by an Indian opener.

His partnership with captain Shubman Gill had been the highlight of India's second innings so far. The pair stitched together 188 runs for the third wicket before Rahul was dismissed.

Nasser's anecdote on Rahul

Rahul’s consistency across the series has mirrored his preparation. As Nasser Hussain revealed during commentary, the Indian opener had shown a methodical, note-taking approach to his past performances in English conditions and revisited them a month before the series began.

Rahul and Gill are also in an elite list: the only other Indian duo to score 500-plus runs each in an away Test series are Gavaskar and Dilip Sardesai in the 1970-71 West Indies tour. Rahul’s century in Manchester may not guarantee India a draw, but it has certainly raised their hopes.