Ben Stokes dropped for 2nd New Zealand Test as ECB makes first major call on nightclub scandal; Root returns as captain

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday made its first big call on the nightclub scandal, dropping Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson from England's squad for the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval. In the absence of Stokes, Joe Root has been entrusted with leading England ahead of vice-captain Harry Brook. England's Ben Stokes and England's Joe Root walk out ahead of play (Action Images via Reuters)

With the investigation into an alleged breach of team protocols still ongoing, the board confirmed Stokes and Atkinson would not be available for selection. The two had breached the team's curfew rule and were involved in a Chelsea nightclub incident after England's win in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, which also involved a Saracens academy rugby player and a member of England's security staff, who got injured during the scuffle and required stitches.

"Given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the Rothesay second Test," the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

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Stokes and Atkinson, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help England beat New Zealand, has been replaced by Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox in the 15-member squad named by the ECB.

This will be the first time Root will return as the Test captain since stepping down from the role in 2022, when Stokes took over the reins. He had been reluctant to take on the role last year, when Stokes almost missed the first Test match in Pakistan owing to illness, but given the unusual circumstances, he stepped up, with Brook himself having found himself in a nightclub incident in New Zealand last year.

Cox will finally get a chance to debut for England, having previously missed the opportunity twice before owing to injury. He has not played a red-ball game since the match for Essex last September, but heads into the Oval Test after playing a one-day series against South Africa and played for Essex in a game in the Vitality Blast on Tuesday evening.

Archer, on the other hand, was not an automatic choice, as revealed by head coach Brendon McCullum after the Lord's Test, but the fast bowler was picked owing to Atkinson's absence. He was earlier overlooked for the previous game owing to his stint with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue