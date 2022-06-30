'We just beat the best team in the world 3-0': Stokes' fiery response to whether India are 'step up' from New Zealand

Team India will take on England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series in Edgbaston from July 1. The Test was originally scheduled to take place in Manchester last year, but it was postponed following multiple Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp. The series is poised for an exciting finish with India currently leading 2-1, and England coming into the game on the back of an emphatic 3-0 series win over world champions New Zealand.

England played a fiery brand of cricket against Kane Williamson's side under new Test coach Brendon McCullum, and side's captain Ben Stokes insisted that it won't change when the English team takes on India from Friday.

"(We will) carry on," said Stokes when asked about the side's aggressive approach.

On being asked if India are a “step up” from New Zealand, Stokes pointed out that England had just beaten the “best team in the world” 3-0. New Zealand are the current world champions in the longest format of the game, having beaten India in the final of the World Test Championship last year.

“Well, we just beat the best team in the world 3-0. India are obviously a completely different opposition, a different dynamic of a team. We are considering ourselves… we know we are doing well, we are also taking into account who we are playing against. But, just because the opposition changes doesn't mean that we also change,” Stokes said.

Ben Stokes was named the captain of the English Test team following the resignation of Joe Root from the position in April. The series against New Zealand marked his maiden appearance as England's captain, and the side gained praise for its aggressive approach throughout the series as it registered a clean sweep victory.

Following the Test series, England will take on India in a three-match T20I series and another three-ODI series.

