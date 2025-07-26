‘Ben Stokes good but Ravindra Jadeja far better. He’s well ahead': Kapil Dev shuts best all-rounder debate

Ben Stokes had the most amazing Test matches as a bowler, as captain and then as a batter. He achieved a number of milestones, too, but legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev rated India's Ravindra Jadeja as a better all-rounder overall because of his consistency. India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts after bowling as England's Ben Stokes looks on(Action Images via Reuters)

"I don't want to compare. Stokes is a good all-rounder, but I still feel Jadeja is ahead. He is performing far better," Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, said, settling the best all-rounder debate.

On Day 4 of the fourth Test against India, Stokes etched his name into cricketing history by becoming only the third player in Test history to achieve the rare double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets, following in the footsteps of Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers. After picking up five wickets with the ball, Stokes hit 141 with the bat to firmly put England in the driver's seat.

With 7032 runs in 115 Tests, Stokes' batting prowess is undeniable. He boasts a batting average of around 36, known for producing match-defining innings under pressure. His boundary-hitting ability is equally impressive, with 800 fours and 133 sixes to his name.

In contrast, Ravindra Jadeja, though more understated with the bat, has carved out a niche as arguably the most consistent Test all-rounder of the last decade. In 84 Tests, he has scored around 3,700 runs at an average close to 36.6, including 4 centuries and 26 fifties. While not as explosive as Stokes, Jadeja provides crucial lower-order stability and is one of the most dependable run-scorers in pressure situations.

However, it is in the bowling department where Jadeja clearly outshines his English counterpart. The left-arm spinner has taken 330 wickets in Tests, with a phenomenal bowling average of 25, and has claimed 15 five-wicket hauls and 3 ten-wicket match hauls. His control, accuracy, and ability to exploit any assistance from the pitch make him a constant threat, especially in subcontinental conditions. Stokes, while a capable seam bowler, has taken 229 wickets with a bowling average hovering around 32, including five five-wicket hauls. His bowling often serves as a partnership-breaker rather than a main strike weapon.

Jadeja currently ranks No.1 in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, while Stokes sits at sixth, reflecting Jadeja’s consistency across formats and conditions. That said, Stokes is often England’s man for the big occasion — delivering stunning performances in Ashes Tests, World Cup knockouts, and now against India. Jadeja, on the other hand, is India's rock — a tireless performer with the ball and an increasingly reliable bat.