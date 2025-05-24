Ben Stokes looks in disbelief as Harry Brook takes stunning one-handed catch at slips - Watch

Harry Brook pulled off a stunner on Saturday, as England wrapped up the one-off Test vs Zimbabwe on Day 3, winning by an innings and 45 runs. Brook’s one-handed instinctive catch came at the slip cordon, off the bowling of captain Ben Stokes as Wesley Madhevere departed for the dugout. It was also Zimbabwe’s fifth dismissal in the second innings. Ben Stokes was stunned by Harry Brook's one-handed catch.(Twitter)

Stokes was visibly left stunned by Brook’s catch, which happened in the 48th over. The all-rounder bowled a delivery on the off stump line, and it was top-edged to high above Brook, who made a stunning jump to catch the ball with his left hand, showcasing sensational reflexes. Meanwhile, a shocked Stokes could only react in amazement.

Full video of Harry Brook's catch and Ben Stokes' reaction:

On Day 3, England bowled out Zimbabwe for 255 runs in the second innings, with Shoaib Bashir picking six wickets in the game. The hosts won their first Test of the summer, and in their first innings had declared for 565/6, as Zak Crawley (124), Ben Duckett (140) and Ollie Pope (171) got tons. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 265 in the first innings, and then for 255 after the following on.

Speaking after the win, Stokes said, “It was good to get the summer off in a winning way. Bit slow with the ball, but I thought we got past it and were great from the last session onwards.”

“You walk out there for England, every run is important. Jacob Bethell will come back into the squad, but we wanted to enforce our way, the way Zak (Crawley) and Ben (Duckett) play, it puts pressure on the opponents. Pope is a massive part of the team, he's my VC and we trust him a lot in decision making.

“Everyone has done well from the outside (environment), nice thoughts going into the Indian series. (On game-time for himself) Looks good with the bat, nice to get into the match centre, had time away from the game, did look into the Lions game from the bowling side, but I did bowl a lot more today and the feeling was good. Rest is very important going into a long series like India. Still a lot of things going up into the body, I've worked hard and that's a massive confidence boost,” he added.