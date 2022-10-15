Ben Stokes reacts after Stuart Broad trolls him with near-comical run out video in England vs Australai 3rd T20I

The third T20I between England and Australia turned out to be a dud with rain not allowing the match to produce a result. However, it was not devoid of highlight reels, particularly in the England innings that had been reduced to a 12-over dash. There was Mitchell Starc warning England captain Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end and off the last ball of the innings, Ben Stokes found himself scrambling towards the bowler's part of the pitch after realising that he has not managed to get the ball to the boundary.

Stokes has struggled to get into the T20 groove in this series, having not played any match in the shortest format of the international game since March 2021. However, he looked better on Friday, remaining unbeaten on 17 runs in 10 balls as part of a 49-run stand with Buttler that came in 25 balls. He had fallen for single digit scores in the first two matches.

He ended the innings by heaving Glenn Maxwell down the ground for what he though was a four. However, the long-off fielder had got to the ball. His throw was not a strong one and it rolled towards Maxwell who was standing there alert to a run out as Stokes had even started walking back to the dressing room. His partner Buttler, meanwhile ran all the way to the other end and that is when Stokes realised what was happening.

The England Test captain scampered towards the other end. Seeing how weak the throw was, he then seemed to shape up to take a second but slipped and by that time, Maxwell had got the ball and broken the stumps. Stokes seemed to think that he had been run out but he had, in fact, got his bat back and that marked the end of the farcical run of events.

Veteran England pacer Suart Broad reshared the video and trolled Stokes. The England Test captain too came up with an interesting reply.

England scored 112/2 in their 12 overs and Australia were in 30/3 in 3.5 overs when rain returned in Canberra. The match was eventually called and England won the series 2-0.

