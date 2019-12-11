e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Ben Stokes says will be fit to bowl in South Africa

Ben Stokes felt pain during the opening day of the second test against New Zealand and did not bowl again that day, though he did return later in the match to bowl a further 25 overs.

Dec 11, 2019
Reuters
England's Ben Stokes catches the ball as he prepares to bowl.
England's Ben Stokes catches the ball as he prepares to bowl.(AP)
         

All-rounder Ben Stokes is confident he will be fit to bowl in England’s upcoming five-test series in South Africa after undergoing scans on his troublesome left knee.

Stokes felt pain during the opening day of the second test against New Zealand and did not bowl again that day, though he did return later in the match to bowl a further 25 overs.

“I got some scans when we got back in England and there’s nothing really showing up on the MRI scans, which is good news,” the 28-year-old told British radio station TalkSport.

“I just need to toughen up I guess but it’s alright and it’s just treatment now. I will be fine to bowl.”

Stokes had surgery to repair torn cartilage in the same knee in 2016. The first test of the series begins at Centurion on Dec. 26.

