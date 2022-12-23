Ben Stokes sends out strong message with photo tweet after CSK buy him for 16.25

A picture speaks a thousand words and Ben Stokes gave a prime example of that with his tweet on Friday. The England Test captain who was roped in by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2023 mini auction in Kochi, came up with a stunning tweet moments after he was acquire for a whopping price of INR 16.25 crore. Chennai reacted to the post with a two-word tweet. (IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates)

Stokes was part of the big second set which comprised of all-rounders like Sam Curran and Cameroon Green. Chennai fought hard to get back Curran, but Punjab Kings cancelled out their final bid to acquire the England star for a record price of 18.5 crore. The MS Dhoni-led side then looked to add West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder to their squad, but failed again. But they found themselves third time lucky when they went after Stokes, acquiring the England captain for ₹16.25 crore.

Moments after the big news, Stokes took to Twitter to post a photo tweet. There were no captions to it, and probably did not need one. Chennai liked the tweet and replied to it as well.

Chris Gayle, who last played the IPL in 2021 and is now part of the expert panel on Jio Cinemas, feels that CSK will be immensely benefitted from the presence of Stokes and Dhoni in the dressing room.

“They are two fantastic minds in the dressing room, MSD and Ben Stokes. But I think Stokes will sit back and respect MSD and let him do his thing. The young players will also get to learn a lot from Stokes. It’s good to have him and he still has the likes of DJ Bravo in the CSK ranks,” Gayle was quoted as saying by Jio Cinemas.

“Fitting in the culture is important and I am sure without any doubt, with his experience, he will fit in amazingly with the Super Kings. As we all knock, they lack all-rounders and will accept Stokes with both hands,” he added.

