Ben Stokes takes brainfade to whole new level as sheer misjudgement causes shocking LBW in England's series loss vs PAK

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 26, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Ben Stokes’s dismissal saw his team fall to 70-5, after which the wickets fell in quick fashion as England collapsed to 112 all-out.

Ben Stokes was dismissed in strange fashion yet again in the series decider against Pakistan, as a bizarre decision to leave saw him caught LBW off the bowling of Noman Ali.

Pakistan players appeal successfully for the wicket of England's Ben Stokes, lbw bowled by Pakistan's Noman Ali(REUTERS)
With England looking to stay in the match in Rawalpindi, Pakistan’s spinners were once again causing all sorts of headaches for England’s batters, as the visiting team looked clueless against the spin attack.

With a series of errors in judgements, the most egregious and remarkable was once again the dismissal of then English captain Stokes, who decided to leave a straight one and was out LBW in one of the most straightforward decisions any umpire can be asked to make.

This was the second occasion in this series where Stokes was dismissed in comical fashion. Coming into the team in the second Test in Multan, the English captain had stepped out to try and attack Noman, but completely missed the ball and saw his bat fly from his grip and end up near square leg while he was stumped.

Stokes has been criticised for his poor performances against spin, with the style of his dismissals speaking to his uncertainty while playing the turning ball in Asian conditions. This wicket also illustrated an error in judgement on his behalf, with this delivery certainly not being one that should have been left, even out of the hand.

Pakistan spinners script history in England series win

Pakistan spinners script history in England series win (Crickit)
After England won the opening match of the series in Multan, Pakistan decided to go with spinning tracks and extra spinners in an effort to make it a difficult prospect for the visitors.

In the following 4 innings, Noman Ali took 20 wickets, while Sajid Khan contributed with 19. This included the second Test match, where all 20 English wickets fell to these two bowlers.

Jack Leach, who played all three matches, also contributed with 16 wickets for England. In all, 73 wickets fell to spin in the three matches, which stands as a record for the most wickets taken by spin in a series in Pakistan, and setting the mark for a new high in 54 years.

Pakistan easily chased down 37 to wrap up the series win, handing Shan Masood his first serie victory after a tough start to his captaincy stint.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
