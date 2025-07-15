Ben Stokes warns Shubman Gill moments after displaying class to console Jadeja: 'When you see all 11 guys come at...'

The third Test match between India and England was filled with epic drama and entertainment. The match hung by a thread till Day 5, and it looked like it could be anyone's game to win. But the hosts ended up coming out on top in a match, which was also filled with confrontations between players. The most notable altercation was between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley on Day 3. Crawley, who opened the second innings for England, tried to delay proceedings in the final minutes before Stumps. Gill wanted his pacers to bowl two overs in the low evening light, spotted Crawley's strategy. Ben Stokes consoled Ravindra Jadeja after India's defeat, and also had a message for Shubman Gill.

The altercation happened when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling India's first over of the second innings and Crawley created multiple interruptions. He took a double off the second ball and then pulled away from his stance for the third. He complained about the sight screen, and at that moment, Gill shouted from second slip, “Grow some f****** ba**s.” It was picked by the stump mic, and even Bumrah looked annoyed. Then in the penultimate delivery of the over, Crawley got hit on the glove, and he immediately called for the physio, which angered the entire Indian team. The visitors responded with slow claps in sarcash, and then Gill took it a notch higher.

He walked up straight to the English opener, and gestured towards the pavilion, and mocked him. Crawley was also seen responding to Gill in anger, and then Ben Duckett had to step in.

Ben Stokes sends message to Shubman Gill

Breaking his silence on the incident after the win, England captain Ben Stokes said, “When you're watching your two opening batters go out there for an over, and you're seeing 11 guys all come at [them], that's going to bring out another side.”

Stokes also showed class after the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj, and consoled the pacer. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who got a half-century, was also hugged by Stokes.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer also claimed after the match that England changed their personality on Day 4. “We all came together as a group yesterday, and said, 'we're a bit too nice'”, he said.

“When we go to other places, some teams aren't as nice to us as we are to them. I guess we just tried to shift it,” he added.