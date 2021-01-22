IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Best individual innings I have seen in my life': Tamim Iqbal names his favourite Tendulkar knock
Sachin Tendulkar after hitting a hundred at Sharjah.(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar after hitting a hundred at Sharjah.(Twitter)
cricket

'Best individual innings I have seen in my life': Tamim Iqbal names his favourite Tendulkar knock

  • "Some of the shots he played in that innings were breathtakingly good. I remember he was building partnerships, but it became pretty clear that he had to get India to the final on his own."
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:46 AM IST

Bangladesh star opener Tamim Iqbal has revealed he was a huge Sachin Tendulkar fan while growing up and hardly missed any of the former India batsman's centuries since the time he started watching cricket. Like any Sachin fan, Tamim holds a special place in his heart for one of the most epic knocks Tendulkar played in his career – the famous Desert Storm innings player in Sharjah in April of 1998.

"This is the best individual innings I have seen in my life. India needed to reach 237 runs in 46 overs to cross New Zealand's net run rate and qualify for the final, and he won the game single-handedly. That made it a very special innings," Tamim wrote in ESPNcricinfo's Cricket Monthly.

"Some of the shots he played in that innings were breathtakingly good. I remember he was building partnerships, but it became pretty clear that he had to get India to the final on his own."

The year 1998 is statistically the best of his cricketing career. The India legend scored 1984 runs from 34 ODIs at an average of 65.31, including nine centuries. Add to that, the 647 runs scored across five Tests, Tendulkar scored a total of 2541 runs from 39 matches. Tamim was only 9 years back then but remembers the night crystal clear.

"I think the innings was even more special because it came against a very strong Australian bowling attack. They have a good bowling line-up now but in those days they used to be a stronger attack. It is hard to forget the type of shots he played against the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Tom Moody. Tony Greig's commentary to go with it was something else," Tamim added.

"I remember how I was a huge Sanath Jayasuriya fan, but I used to watch almost every match on TV. Needless to say, that innings by Tendulkar was simply unforgettable."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamim iqbal sachin tendulkar
app
Close
e-paper
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes (L) and Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
Ben Stokes (L) and Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
cricket

Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return as England name squad for first two India Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Archer and Stokes were rested for England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hanuma Vihari (on the ground) receives treatment. (Getty Images)
Hanuma Vihari (on the ground) receives treatment. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Took injection, couldn't feel my leg': Vihari describes batting through pain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • Moments into his innings, Hanuma Vihari ran a single and grimaced in pain, and it was at that moment that everyone knew he had done something to his hamstring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
ipl

'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dravid has been phenomenal as coach. (Getty Images)
Rahul Dravid has been phenomenal as coach. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Rishabh Pant who broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest India wicket-keeper to a thousand Test runs, said he doesn't want to be compared with anyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar after hitting a hundred at Sharjah.(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar after hitting a hundred at Sharjah.(Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal names his favourite Tendulkar knock

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • "Some of the shots he played in that innings were breathtakingly good. I remember he was building partnerships, but it became pretty clear that he had to get India to the final on his own."
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
cricket

Hanuma Vihari reveals details about Ashwin’s battle in Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:38 AM IST
  • In an interview with Sports Today, the batsman recounted the incident as "funny" saying that the back injury of the bowler was not letting him bend and hence, Ashwin was taking the blows on his body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar. (Getty Images)
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar. (Getty Images)
cricket

Wear that 36 all out like a badge, R Sridhar recalls 'Raviship' and more

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • India's fielding coach R Sridhar opened about the tour in an elaborate chat, asserting it will be difficult to surpass what the team went through in the past one month - from hitting the nadir to reaching the zenith.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Australian Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
File photo of Australian Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

‘He might get the captaincy’, Chappell names the potential replacement of Paine

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Former skipper Ian Chappell feels that Steve Smith might get back the post if there is no other choice to replace Tim Paine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj praying at his late father Mohammed Ghaus's grave(ANI/Twitter)
Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj praying at his late father Mohammed Ghaus's grave(ANI/Twitter)
cricket

'Couldn't speak to him but offered flowers to his grave'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Siraj is now back in India and the first thing he did after landing home was visiting his father’s grave. He sat there for a while and offered prayers and flowers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hopefully they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here: Root on Archer and Stokes. (Getty Images)
Hopefully they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here: Root on Archer and Stokes. (Getty Images)
cricket

'A huge boost,' Root pumped about Stokes, Archer's return for India Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Stokes and Archer were rested for the Sri Lanka Tests but are fully expected to be named in England's squad which will be announced later Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that the England series will be on.(Getty Images)
Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that the England series will be on.(Getty Images)
cricket

SLC instructs team manager to submit report on alleged misconduct by player

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Sri Lankan cricket found itself in the middle of an ugly controversy after multiple reports in the local media hinted at a spin bowling all-rounder in his 20s being found with a female official of the team in a hotel room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
ipl

KKR will be very competitive this year, says head coach McCullum

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:50 PM IST
McCullum was pleased to retain the core squad for the upcoming tournament and said his team will be very competitive in this year's IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP