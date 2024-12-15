Menu Explore
BGT 2024-25: "Have played enough against India....": Head on fine run against visitors following century at Brisbane

ANI |
Dec 15, 2024 02:20 PM IST

In a painfully disappointing day for India, Steve Smith scored a return-to-form century while Head also sent the visitors on a leather hunt during the day two of the third Test at Brisbane on Sunday.

Brisbane [Australia], : Following his century against India in the third Test at Brisbane, Australian batter Travis Head expressed happiness with his knock and said that the performance with the new ball on day three would be crucial.

BGT 2024-25: "Have played enough against India....": Head on fine run against visitors following century at Brisbane

After the end of days' play, Head said, "Pretty special to do this after that ton at the Adelaide Oval. It is all about being as positive as I can, I thought that I had to spend some time in the middle, credit to the top three guys for having stuck out against the new ball, it made my task easier and I could play my shots, I felt pretty positive against the new ball, but it was fun to be aggressive."

Head said that he likes playing long innings and lauded Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pace spearhead who took his wicket, saying that he bowled some "wicket-taking balls" and was tough to face. He also said that he enjoys batting with Steve Smith and remarked jokingly that when Smith bats well, he goes unnoticed.

"I thought he was moving very well, it allowed me to be proactive as well. I just enjoy what I do, I just want to play well for the team, for the guys in the team and I am enjoying it. I have played enough against India, I have had a blueprint, a bit nervous to start against spin, I was happy with the way I started against him today ."

"The new ball will do something throughout the game, cannot see too far ahead of the game, hopefully, the weather plays up nicely, but the new ball will be crucial. The top-6 is setting up nicely, hopeful of doing well in Sri Lanka and getting into the WTC final. Very pleased for Smudge , he has had a lot against him and it's nice to see him get back to his best form," he concluded.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to ball first. After a wicketless run on day one that lasted around 13 overs, India returned fresh on day two and removed Usman Khawaja , Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne quickly to reduce Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run stand between Smith and Head proved to be a massive headache for India that left India without answers. After Bumrah broke the partnership, there were some quick wickets, but Australia ended the day strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc unbeaten.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Sunday, December 15, 2024
