‘Bhai khel le Dhoni’: Harbhajan promises to drag MSD to the ground if he doesn’t show up tonight; Ashwin also gives up

Will he, won’t he? MS Dhoni seems to be the name on everyone’s mind as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare for their final home game of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday night. Dhoni has remained absent from the IPL – first because of injury and then, apparently, due to team combinations – and with CSK needing to win their remaining two league matches, even the smallest factors matter. From a fan’s perspective, few things bring greater joy than watching Dhoni play, but the reality is that even if he is fit, returning to the playing XI without having featured in a single game could hurt the team balance.

MS Dhoni, will you play?(PTI)

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Still, Harbhajan Singh refuses to give up hope. The former India spinner, who shared some of Indian cricket’s biggest triumphs, including two World Cup wins, with Dhoni, is making every last-ditch effort to see Thala in yellow and, more importantly, back on the field. Because if he doesn’t, Harbhajan has playfully threatened to drag his former captain onto the ground himself.”

Also Read: IPL 2026 – ‘My last T20 will be in Chennai,’ MS Dhoni's retirement shadow looms over CSK's final league game

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{{^usCountry}} “See, he had said he will play his last match in Chennai in front of the crowd. So the time has come to do it. This is CSK’s last match on home ground, so it’s quite possible that we may see Thala play possibly for the last time. If he doesn’t play, that means he will return next year. Will say the same thing. You never know with him. Bhai khel le Dhoni (Please play, Dhoni). Else, I will drag you to the crowd.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “See, he had said he will play his last match in Chennai in front of the crowd. So the time has come to do it. This is CSK’s last match on home ground, so it’s quite possible that we may see Thala play possibly for the last time. If he doesn’t play, that means he will return next year. Will say the same thing. You never know with him. Bhai khel le Dhoni (Please play, Dhoni). Else, I will drag you to the crowd.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: MS Dhoni’s CSK return hopes dashed by Sunil Gavaskar even as Chepauk waits with bated breath Ashwin, Chopra convinced Dhoni not playing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: MS Dhoni’s CSK return hopes dashed by Sunil Gavaskar even as Chepauk waits with bated breath Ashwin, Chopra convinced Dhoni not playing {{/usCountry}}

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Another former India spinner, who made his debut under Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, is convinced that MSD will not turn up tonight, while adding fuel to speculations that next year could be the legend’s return and retirement from IPL. “Not happening today! In 2027? Maybe,” he posted on X.

It is evident that Dhoni is no longer in the kind of discomfort he was a month ago. He has been training with the team in the nets and appears sharper with every video CSK shares. Which is why the reason behind his continued absence may now simply boil down to team combination, a point Aakash Chopra has also highlighted.

“If you are thinking that I am going (to Chennai) because this could be Mahi's last match, I don't think this will be Mahi's last game because I don't think Mahi will play. MS Dhoni is not going to play. I think he is fit and available, but either the team should qualify or get eliminated. However, if you are stuck in the middle, he is not going to play, as why should the team's combination be spoiled? A youngster only will have to go out. Prashant Veer plays. So let him play,” he said on his YouTube channel.

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