MS Dhoni’s CSK return hopes dashed by Sunil Gavaskar even as Chepauk waits with bated breath

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing their last home game of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight, fans are expected to flock to Chepauk with just one hope: to see MS Dhoni in action. The five-time IPL-winning captain has yet to play this season, but after once saying that his farewell game would be at Chepauk, hopes of Thala finally taking the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight are high. MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the match (PTI)

However, Sunil Gavaskar believes that it’s unlikely to happen. The legendary cricketer feels Dhoni himself would opt out, as his inclusion could disrupt the team combination with CSK still alive in the playoff race. Sitting fifth in the table, CSK remain in contention for a final-four berth, and with the side having done reasonably well without Dhoni, Gavaskar feels his return is improbable.

Also Read: ‘My last T20 will be in Chennai’, MS Dhoni's retirement shadow looms over CSK's final league game

“Looks tough. Because this is a crucial game for CSK to progress. A win is a must. He hasn’t even played a single game, and he wouldn’t want to play this match. Because if he can’t perform, CSK might struggle. He is a team man and a team player. I don’t think he will play. Even I am disappointed. No Indian would want to see him not play. I just feel that perhaps the injury that he sustained, he has yet to recover entirely,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Player or just a special attraction? Even if MS Dhoni does not play, it is believed that the legend will be present at the stadium, offering fans at least a glimpse of their favourite superstar. His training session with the team has raised hopes, but as has been the case throughout the season, nothing is guaranteed yet. Dhoni has been synonymous with Chepauk ever since becoming an IPL icon. After retiring from international cricket, his appearances have become even more special, with the IPL the only stage where fans can watch him play. In the past, Dhoni has been reluctant to travel with the team due to injuries, but that’s not the case this time. His absence from Chepauk, after all, would be a major disappointment for fans.

Dhoni was initially ruled out of the IPL for the first two weeks because of a calf injury. But as the tournament progressed, several reports emerged, some suggesting that he had suffered a second injury before recovering from the first. Even then, head coach Stephen Fleming never gave up hope of Dhoni returning. However, with only two league games left, CSK are unlikely to take a risk with him. And if he does not play tonight, it will almost certainly mark the end of his IPL season.