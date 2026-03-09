Bhangra, selfies, finding luck — India team parties

Ahmedabad: Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma broke into impromptu bhangra. In between her broadcast duties, Sanjana Ganesan rushed to embrace husband Jasprit Bumrah, named player of the final for his 4/15. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was celebrating with his wife and parents. Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma dance after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. (PTI)

India winning the T20 World Cup late on Sunday, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad, got the party going into the night.

While Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir attended a lengthy press conference, allrounder Hardik Pandya danced with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma in the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kishan wasn’t going to fall behind either.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who hammered a brilliant half-century in the final, was also seen celebrating with girlfriend Aditi Hundia as photographers snapped away.

Abhishek and Arshdeep were clicking selfies with their families, getting a chance to hold the trophy as well.

Abhishek and Kishan had also attended extended sessions with the media in the mixed zone before the team finally left at 1 am for the hotel where the main party was to begin.

The team bus was welcomed by a massive gathering of fans who had assembled outside Taj Skyline. The team stayed at this hotel for the first time in the tournament in Ahmedabad.

“A lot of people were talking about us not winning here. We had to go out and change (the trend) and start winning,” Kishan said.

The hotel was ringed with security and the players were taken in through a VIP entrance, leaving the waiting guests, and media who had assembled in the lobby, disappointed. Private parties continued into the night as players and support staff were joined by friends and family members.

Over the night and early morning, many players posted their pictures of sleeping with the silver trophy, although it is more possible that they would have barely caught a few winks.

Suryakumar posted a photo of him and his wife sleeping with the trophy in the middle. Tilak Varma posted a video in the morning brushing his teeth while holding the trophy in the other hand.

In the wee hours of Monday, Suryakumar and Gambhir prayed at the Hanuman temple within the stadium premises, accompanied by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Later, the India skipper visited the historic Adalaj Stepwell in Gandhinagar for an ICC photoshoot with the trophy. “Framed in history,” ICC captioned the images of Surya admiring the trophy.

It was the same venue where Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins had posed for a pre-final photo shoot at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

As Monday wore on, players started to disperse for their homes. A meet and greet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be possible soon.

However, there will be no time for a holiday. In less than a fortnight, it will be time to join IPL camps for two months of T20 extravaganza.