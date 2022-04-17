Bhuvneshwar becomes first Indian pacer to reach huge milestone, achieves unprecedented IPL feat in game vs Punjab Kings

In hunt for fourth consecutive win of the ongoing IPL edition, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical bowling performance to bundle out Punjab Kings for just 151 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday. Umran Malik picked a four-fer including a three-wicket maiden 20th over. The 22-year-old from Jammy & Kashmir rattled the Punjab tail with his raw pace. It was the first instance of four wickets falling in an IPL over without any runs.

Follow IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live

While Umran made headlines for his blistering last over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar used all his experience to provide Hyderabad with the key breakthrough of a set Liam Livingstone. The English all-rounder notched up 60 off 30 balls before Bhuvneshwar removed him in the penultimate over.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar also removed seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan (8) and power-hitter Shahrukh Khan (26). The Indian bowler, known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, returned with figures of 3/22. With three more IPL wickets, Bhuvneshwar entered the 150-wicket club comprising the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga.

Highest wicket-takers in IPL so far

Dwyane Bravo - 174* wickets

Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets

Amit Mishra - 166 wickets

Piyush Chawla - 157 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal - 151* wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 150* wickets

The India senior also surpassed Zaheer Khan and Sandeep Sharma to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL powerplays. He now has 53 plucks in the first six overs of the competition.

While Bhuvneshwar worked his magic to concede nine runs in the penultimate over, Umran Malik struck thrice in last over of the innings. The speedster removed Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora to restrict Punjab to 151 all-out.

Before the game, Bhuvneshwar had earned praise from Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody, who labelled him as the leader of the attack.

"Bhuvi is the leader of the attack. He plays a role which is probably the hardest, that is the impact bowler in the powerplay and also the person who shuts down the game at the death," said Moody.