'Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling 132 kph is outstanding. But Mohammed Shami at the same pace...': India pacer below his best

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra gave Mohammed Shami a harsh reality check about his underwhelming return to international cricket. The senior pacer was called back to the Indian team for the T20I and ODI series against England after proving his fitness in domestic cricket. Playing his first ODI series after the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami failed to impress many with his bowling and claimed two wickets in as many ODIs at an average of 52.00. Mohammed Shami's drop in pace has put him under the scanners as Aakash Chopra named Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the debate.(ANI and AP)

Chopra feels that India's fast-bowling resources for the Champions Trophy are not up to the mark, given the uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's presence. He talked about Shami's comeback and said he has yet to return to his best.

"How confident are we with our fast-bowling resources? The truth is that Jasprit Bumrah's absence is hurting. Based on what we have seen thus far, it seems like our fast bowling is our weak link. If you see Mohammed Shami's comeback, he has not hit top gear yet. We are hoping that he will reach there," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer pointed out the drop in pace of Shami and suggested that at 132 kph speed out of favour Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a better option than him. Bhuvneshwar last played for India way back in 2022 against New Zealand in Napier.

"The pace is slightly depleted. Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 132 kph is going to be outstanding because he is very sharp at 132 kph. However, if Mohammed Shami bowls at 132 kph, he looks a little below his best because his bowling style is getting the ball to move at 137 or 138 kph. That brings the best out of Shami," Chopra added.

‘If Adil Rashid hits Shami for three consecutive fours…’

Shami also failed to impress in the T20I series before the ODI contests, where the team management gave him a couple of chances in the five-match series. He claimed three wickets at an average of 16.67.

The premier pacer also got hit for a hat-trick for boundaries in the second ODI by tailender Adil Rashid, which Chopra feels isn't a good sign for the Indian team as he also didn't get to bowl his full quota of overs in both matches.

"Shami is not bowling that well currently. If Adil Rashid hits him for three consecutive fours, you say he is not ready yet. He is leaking runs. The captain is not getting him to bowl 10 overs, and that is my problem. If you don't get him to bowl 10 overs, when will he get ready? He is a little far from his best," he said.