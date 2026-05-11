Bhuvneshwar Kumar ignores Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav's wickets after memorable win: ‘That six for sure’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled match-winning spells across formats and seasons, but his biggest smile after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s thrilling win over Mumbai Indians came from a shot with the bat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match between MI and RCB. (PTI)

RCB needed nine runs from three balls in Raipur when Bhuvneshwar launched Raj Bawa over deep cover for six, bringing the equation down to two from two balls. RCB eventually sealed a two-wicket win off the final delivery, with Bhuvneshwar also finishing with 4 for 23 to earn the Player of the Match award.

That six for sure: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Asked what he would remember from the night, Bhuvneshwar did not immediately pick his wickets. He went straight to the six.

“That six for sure, because I've bowled many times. I've taken few wickets before as well. But yeah, six is the thing I've enjoyed the most,” Bhuvneshwar said after the match.

It was a rare finishing contribution from a player whose IPL identity has been built around the new ball, late swing, defensive lengths and calm under pressure. The timing made it even more valuable for RCB. Krunal Pandya’s 73 off 46 balls had kept the chase alive after early pressure, but the match still needed one final lower-order intervention before the last-ball finish.

Bhuvneshwar’s bowling had already shaped the contest. He removed key Mumbai Indians batters, including Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, as MI were held to 166 for 7. His 4 for 23 also pushed him back to the top of the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2026.

Bhuvneshwar calls motivation ‘overrated’ The post-match conversation also moved to his long absence from the Indian team. Bhuvneshwar has not played for India for around three-and-a-half years, but said he does not look at motivation as the force that keeps him going.

“Honestly, motivation is a very overrated word for me. You read a quote, see a video, get motivated for a few minutes, and then it fades away very quickly. But the thing which keeps me going is the discipline,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar credited the support system around him for helping him remain ready through the year.

“With that, yes, we have physios and trainers with the team, but I've got a physio and trainer back at home. They work hard with me as well. They help me keep in shape. So I think credit goes to them as well,” he added.

The senior pacer also explained how he approaches his lengths, saying the choice depends on conditions rather than a fixed plan. “I think everything depends on the wicket and the position as well. Like today, if there was a bit in the wicket when you hit the length ball, and yes, there are wickets which are flat when you bowl a length ball, nothing happens, then you try something different. It's all about you reading the conditions as quickly as possible,” he said.

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Bhuvneshwar said domestic cricket has helped him stay ready between IPL seasons, naming UPT20 and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as part of his preparation rhythm. “I think a good thing is that throughout the year I'm getting enough match practice to stay in touch and enough breaks to recharge and bring back the strength,” he said.

For RCB, the win carried major value in the league table. Bhuvneshwar admitted that defeat would have increased pressure on the side. “I mean, two crucial points for us. If we had lost that one, I wouldn't lie, we would be under pressure. But yes, we did well to get those points,” he said.