Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan console young kid who broke down after India-Afghanistan match

After India’s match ended in a tie against Afghanistan, the cameras panned to the audience and spotted a young kid breaking down and sobbing even as his father tried to console him.

There was jubilation in the Afghanistan camp, but this was the moment which grabbed headlines all over. It flooded social media and several cricketers took note of the image.

Harbhajan Singh, who is on commentary duties, took to Twitter and posted a message consoling the young man and giving him assurance that the Indian team would win the match in the finals.

Koi na putt Rona Nahi hai final aapa jittange 🇮🇳🇮🇳😘 pic.twitter.com/fjI0DWeBoy — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 25, 2018

Not only this, a couple of Afghanistan players paused and got their pictures clicked with the kid. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shahzad, two stars of the pitch posted the picture, a gesture which is winning hearts all over.

These Pics making India - Afghanistan Cricket Friendship bond even Stronger #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/x84r2z8ziZ — Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) September 26, 2018

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the match, called the young man personally and spoke to him to calm his emotions.

@BhuviOfficial 's call 😊 Special moment for Arjan... Thank you Team India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Z5S6GgrrRQ — Amarpreet Singh (@itsamarpreet) September 26, 2018

Amarpreet Singh, who responded to Harbhajan’s tweet said, “@harbhajan_singh Paaji he is happy now and looking forward to the final on Friday… Really kind of @BhuviOfficial as well to call and console him… We will surely bounce back and it will be our “Fateh” on Friday ?????? Go Team India @BCCI.”

India will now take on Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup on Friday, September 27.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 11:39 IST