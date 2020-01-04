Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades at MCG: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:34 IST

Toss update: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Melbourne Renegades at MCG. The Stars are at the top of the table with four victories in five outings while Renegades are rock bottom with five defeats in as many games.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper(w), Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Tom Andrews, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb(w), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane