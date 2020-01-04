e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades at MCG: Live cricket score and updates

Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades at MCG: Live cricket score and updates

BBL 2019-20: Catch all the action of the Big Bash League clash between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades through our live commentary.

Jan 04, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Toss update: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Melbourne Renegades at MCG. The Stars are at the top of the table with four victories in five outings while Renegades are rock bottom with five defeats in as many games.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper(w), Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Tom Andrews, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb(w), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane

