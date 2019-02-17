Big Bash League 2019 final, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars: Live score and updates

Live updates: Melbourne Stars’ captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl against Melbourne Renegades in the final of the Big Bash League in Melbourne. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

Teams:

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch (captain), Sam Harper (wicket-keeper), Cameron White, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Chris Tremain, Harry Gurney

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nic Maddinson, Dwayne Bravo, Seb Gotch, Jackson Bird, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 09:13 IST