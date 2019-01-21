Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Scorecard, Live Updates

In the 37th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19, Adelaide Strikers take on Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide. Strikers, led by captain Colin Ingram, have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Short, Colin Ingram (c), Jon Wells, Cam Valente, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Liam O’Connor, Billy Stanlake

Hurricanes XI: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c/wk), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 13:43 IST