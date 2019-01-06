Big Bash League: Brendon McCullum almost takes ‘catch of the century’ – Watch

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum turned back the clock in spectacular style and came up with a brilliant effort in the field while playing for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

In the 14th over of Perth Scorchers’ innings, Mitchell Marsh hit a Josh Lalor delivery towards long-off, where McCullum was fielding. The ball seemed beyond McCullum but he dove full length to his left and almost took a brilliant one-hand catch while being mid-air.

The official account of Big Bash League posted the video on social media and the post read: “Brendon McCullum needs to be New Zealand’s new #FIFA World Cup goalkeeper! ...provided New Zealand actually make the World Cup #BBL08”.

Brendon McCullum needs to be New Zealand's new #FIFA World Cup goalkeeper! 🤩



...provided New Zealand actually make the World Cup #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/uB6RAfxkhU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2019

The effort forced the world to stand up and take notice and Fox Sports commentator Mel Jones led the way with this gem: “It would have been the catch of the century from Brendon McCullum.”

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham too was full of praise for McCullum and he wrote: “Oh my god @Bazmccullum that would’ve been an absolute worldie! Best effort I’ve ever seen from a 37 year old”.

Oh my god @Bazmccullum that would’ve been an absolute worldie! Best effort I’ve ever seen from a 37 year old 😂 #BBL08 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 5, 2019

Before this scintillating effort, the 37-year-old had taken a spectacular catch at the long-on to dismiss Cameron Bancroft. McCullum ran towards the ball and dove full length to take a low catch to get rid of the right-hander.

He hasn't lost it! An absolute screamer from the veteran Brendon McCullum saw the end of Cameron Bancroft.#BBL08 | @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/GC73Rjc5S9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2019

However, McCullum couldn’t pull-off similar sort of performance with the bat as he was dismissed for just 14 runs after Perth Scorchers had put on 136-6 in 20 overs. Despite McCullum’s failure, Brisbane chased down the target with 10 balls to spare and skipper Chris Lynn top-scoring with 33.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding figures of 2/10 in four overs and he played a more than pivotal role in restricting Perth to a sub-par score.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 17:38 IST