 Big Bash League: Brendon McCullum almost takes ‘catch of the century’ – Watch
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Big Bash League: Brendon McCullum almost takes ‘catch of the century’ – Watch

The ball was beyond McCullum but he dove full length to his left and almost took a brilliant one-hand catch while being in mid-air.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2019 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Big Bash League,Brendon McCullum,Brisbane Heat
File image of Brendon McCullum in action for Brisbane Heat(Big Bash League/ Twitter)

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum turned back the clock in spectacular style and came up with a brilliant effort in the field while playing for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

In the 14th over of Perth Scorchers’ innings, Mitchell Marsh hit a Josh Lalor delivery towards long-off, where McCullum was fielding. The ball seemed beyond McCullum but he dove full length to his left and almost took a brilliant one-hand catch while being mid-air.

Also Read: Virat Kohli can be the best Indian captain - Sunil Gavaskar

The official account of Big Bash League posted the video on social media and the post read: “Brendon McCullum needs to be New Zealand’s new #FIFA World Cup goalkeeper! ...provided New Zealand actually make the World Cup #BBL08”.

The effort forced the world to stand up and take notice and Fox Sports commentator Mel Jones led the way with this gem: “It would have been the catch of the century from Brendon McCullum.”

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham too was full of praise for McCullum and he wrote: “Oh my god @Bazmccullum that would’ve been an absolute worldie! Best effort I’ve ever seen from a 37 year old”.

Before this scintillating effort, the 37-year-old had taken a spectacular catch at the long-on to dismiss Cameron Bancroft. McCullum ran towards the ball and dove full length to take a low catch to get rid of the right-hander.

However, McCullum couldn’t pull-off similar sort of performance with the bat as he was dismissed for just 14 runs after Perth Scorchers had put on 136-6 in 20 overs. Despite McCullum’s failure, Brisbane chased down the target with 10 balls to spare and skipper Chris Lynn top-scoring with 33.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding figures of 2/10 in four overs and he played a more than pivotal role in restricting Perth to a sub-par score.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 17:38 IST

tags

more from cricket