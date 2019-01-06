India vs Australia: Virat Kohli can be the best Indian captain - Sunil Gavaskar

The Indian led by Virat Kohli are on the cusp of scripting history as they look to win the Test series against Australia. They have already retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the win in Melbourne and even if the match is drawn in Sydney, Kohli and boys will create history.

Kohli has drawn rave reviews for his captaincy and former Australian captain Michael Clarke said that he was far better than Tim Paine which played a part in the series scoreline.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar nods in acknowledgement as he believes that Kohli can be the best captain if he continues to lead the side like the way he has been doing in Australia.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli - KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya pick the ‘better captain’

“As a captain, I still have my little concerns but I think now what has happened, he (Virat Kohli) is a fast learner, and we have seen that in this series. If he keeps learning, he is going to be the best-ever (captain) that India has had, in terms of results and in terms of getting the players to perform at the highest level,” Gavaskar told Sony Sports on Sunday.

The tactical prowess of Kohli came to the surface on the third day when he planned and executed the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne. On a surface which has not been very conducive to the bowlers, the skipper has set attacking fields which has allowed his bowlers to force the Australian batting to commit mistakes and this has been a refreshing change to proceedings.

After Australia were bundled out for 300, Kohli imposed the follow-on, which made all the sense considering the bleak forecast.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 10:33 IST