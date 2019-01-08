Big Bash League: Brendon McCullum scores half-century as Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder

The Brisbane Heat notched their second win in five games after they beat Sydney Thunder by 15 runs via DLS method in Sydney on Tuesday. Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn smashed quick half-centuries to help Brisbane post a huge total of 186/8. However, rain disrupted Sydney Thunder’s innings as they could bat only for 5.3 overs. The Thunders lost two early wickets - Jos Buttler and Callum Ferguson - before Shane Watson hit a six off the last ball of the match. Joe Root remained not out on zero without facing a ball in his innings.

While most Sydney bowlers were on the expensive side, leg-spinner Jonathan Cook was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/27. Apart from McCullum and Lynn, Max Bryant played a crucial role with a 23-ball 36-run innings. James Pattinson and Brendan Doggett picked up a wicket a piece for the Brisbane Heat.

In the points table, Sydney Thunder are at the sixth position with 6 points, while Brisbane Heat are at the seventh position with 4 points. The Sydney Thunders have won three out of seven matches. The Hobart Hurricanes are currently leading the pack with 10 points.

The Melbourne Stars take on Perth Scorchers on Wednesday.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 18:19 IST