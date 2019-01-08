India vs Australia: Dhoni, Rohit and others arrive in Sydney for ODI series - Watch

After the high of the Test series, India are all set for the challenge in the limited-overs competition. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal among others arrived in Sydney for the first of the three one-day internationals. The three-match series begins on Saturday.

The boys are here in scenic Sydney ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia 😎😎#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MDaRAVK8Np — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2019

Members of the India ODI squad left for Australia for the ODI series on Monday. The players took the flight in the afternoon, a BCCI official confirmed.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who is part of the ODI squad, posted pictures with Dhoni and Rohit on social media before departure. “Off to Australia with @msdhoni @ImRo45,” tweeted Jadhav.

Rohit, who was also in the Test squad, had flown back to Mumbai for the birth of his child.

India made history by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia on Monday. Now, the Indian team management will try to find the perfect balance in the limited-overs matches for the upcoming ICC World Cup.

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

