Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Big Bash League: Fans lash out at controversial rule after Matthew Wade’s never-before-seen dismissal - Watch

Big Bash League: Matt Renshaw and Tom Banton combined to send back Matthew Wade but fans were quick to point fingers towards the controversial nature of the dismissal.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:10 IST
Matt Renshaw tries to parry the ball towards Tom Banton.
Matt Renshaw tries to parry the ball towards Tom Banton.(BBL/ Twitter)
         

Hobart Hurricanes’ opener Matthew Wade was dismissed in controversial fashion during the team’s Big Bash League clash against Brisbane Heat on Thursday. Wade struck a quick-fire 46-ball 61, inclusive of three boundaries and two towering sixes, before his innings was cut short by a catch at long-on. Matt Renshaw and Tom Banton combined to send back Wade but fans were quick to point fingers towards the controversial nature of the dismissal.

Wade hit a Ben Cutting delivery down the ground and Renshaw caught the ball inside the long-on ropes. As momentum was taking him over the boundary, he tried to throw the ball inside but failed to do so. He then again jumped and parried the ball inside the rope, while being airborne, as Banton completed the catch.

Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Matthew Wade has to go after this spectacular effort from Matt Renshaw that will lead to plenty of debate about the Laws of Cricket! #BBL09.” 

Fans were quick to call out the rule which makes these kind of dismissals valid.  

The changes to law 19.5, according to ESPN Cricinfo states: “Airborne fielders making their first contact with the ball will need to have taken off from inside the boundary, otherwise a boundary will be given. A boundary will also be given if a fielder in contact with the ball makes contact with any object grounded beyond the boundary, including another fielders.

