Big Bash League: Fans lash out at controversial rule after Matthew Wade’s never-before-seen dismissal - Watch

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:10 IST

Hobart Hurricanes’ opener Matthew Wade was dismissed in controversial fashion during the team’s Big Bash League clash against Brisbane Heat on Thursday. Wade struck a quick-fire 46-ball 61, inclusive of three boundaries and two towering sixes, before his innings was cut short by a catch at long-on. Matt Renshaw and Tom Banton combined to send back Wade but fans were quick to point fingers towards the controversial nature of the dismissal.

Wade hit a Ben Cutting delivery down the ground and Renshaw caught the ball inside the long-on ropes. As momentum was taking him over the boundary, he tried to throw the ball inside but failed to do so. He then again jumped and parried the ball inside the rope, while being airborne, as Banton completed the catch.

Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Matthew Wade has to go after this spectacular effort from Matt Renshaw that will lead to plenty of debate about the Laws of Cricket! #BBL09.”

Matthew Wade has to go after this spectacular effort from Matt Renshaw that will lead to plenty of debate about the Laws of Cricket! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/wGEN8BtF5u — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2020

Fans were quick to call out the rule which makes these kind of dismissals valid.

How on Earth is Matthew Wade given out here? If that’s the rule then why not just have a fielder in the 20th row of the stand to chuck the ball back into play pic.twitter.com/cLWVcEW5Mf — Matt Porter (@mattjp) January 9, 2020

That new rule is what has to go.

not Matthew Wade — Deano 🇦🇺 (@StDeano1) January 9, 2020

Even allowing for the fact that Matthew Wade is the batsman, this simply cannot be out. pic.twitter.com/bxCaWABv0Q — Malik Ouzia (@MalikOuzia_) January 9, 2020

Can't believe the laws allow this, but since Matthew Wade is the batsman, I'll let it slide. https://t.co/t24gmHc02C — Jon H (@127J_H) January 9, 2020

The changes to law 19.5, according to ESPN Cricinfo states: “Airborne fielders making their first contact with the ball will need to have taken off from inside the boundary, otherwise a boundary will be given. A boundary will also be given if a fielder in contact with the ball makes contact with any object grounded beyond the boundary, including another fielders.